Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 353 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $14,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13.

QTRX opened at $37.54 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

