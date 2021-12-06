Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $521,837.70 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

