Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $521,837.70 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE CC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
