Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $76.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

