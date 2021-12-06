Intelsat (INTEQ) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intelsat to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intelsat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 639 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Intelsat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelsat and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.01

Intelsat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat peers beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

