Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

IPAR stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,757 shares of company stock worth $3,301,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

