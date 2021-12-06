inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

inTEST stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

