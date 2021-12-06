Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

