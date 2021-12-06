Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $163.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

