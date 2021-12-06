Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 273,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

