Invesco Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

