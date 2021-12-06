Invesco Ltd. Invests $2.64 Million in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 961,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

KOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.