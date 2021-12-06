Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 513,376 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.