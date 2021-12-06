Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $69.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

