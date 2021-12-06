Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.43. 2,962,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,756,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

