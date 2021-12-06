Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

SPLV stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

