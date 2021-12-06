Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63,650% compared to the average volume of 8 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECNS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,974. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

