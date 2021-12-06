Investors Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.