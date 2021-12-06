Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $5,081,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BHG opened at $3.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

