Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,535,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

