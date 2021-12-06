Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CSR opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.