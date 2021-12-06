ION Reaches Market Cap of $300,428.98 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 31% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $300,428.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00184948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.00578688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,676,707 coins and its circulating supply is 13,776,707 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

