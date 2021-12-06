Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

