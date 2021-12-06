iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

