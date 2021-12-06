iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

