iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.