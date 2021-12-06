iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $115.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

