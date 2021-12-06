iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 19.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $94,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

