iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 527.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $61.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

