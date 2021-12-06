iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.