iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.