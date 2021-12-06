iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

