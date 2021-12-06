iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,714,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $63.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

