iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,151,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

