iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $113.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

