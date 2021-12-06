iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.05 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

