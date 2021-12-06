iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Reduced by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $209.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.26 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

