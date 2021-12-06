iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $80.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

