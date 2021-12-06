iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,788 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 518,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after buying an additional 506,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

