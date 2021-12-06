iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $112.72. 240,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

