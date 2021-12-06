Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVPAF shares. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 171,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

