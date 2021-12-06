IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA opened at $1.43 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.