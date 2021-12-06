Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

