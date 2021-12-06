JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,811. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

