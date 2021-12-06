Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

