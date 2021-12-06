Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $345.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 104.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,840,000 after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Snowflake by 274.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

