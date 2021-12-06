Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $200.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

