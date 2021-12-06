Johanna Roberts Sells 1,750 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $238.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 261.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

