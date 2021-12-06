Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Plans $0.57 Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5656 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMPLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

