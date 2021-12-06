JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.13 ($169.80).

Shares of EPA ML traded up €0.80 ($0.90) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €132.75 ($149.16). 459,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.62. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a one year high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

