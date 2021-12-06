JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.43 ($7.31).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.38 ($7.25) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.30 and its 200-day moving average is €5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

